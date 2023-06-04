Insider Buying: eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Director Acquires 10,264 Shares of Stock

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) Director Dale B. Wolf acquired 10,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.37 per share, with a total value of $65,381.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,331.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
eHealth Stock Up 22.7 %
EHTH stock opened at $8.43 on Friday. eHealth, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $11.87. The firm has a market cap of $233.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 4.94.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EHTH shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of eHealth from $4.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of eHealth from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of eHealth from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of eHealth in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of eHealth from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On eHealth
eHealth Company Profile
eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business segments. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.
