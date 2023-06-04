Insider Buying: eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) SVP Buys 5,500 Shares of Stock

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) SVP Gavin G. Galimi purchased 5,500 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.52 per share, with a total value of $35,860.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 122,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,986.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

eHealth Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $8.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.75 and a 200 day moving average of $6.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. eHealth, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $11.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of eHealth from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on eHealth from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on eHealth from $4.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of eHealth in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of eHealth from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About eHealth

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of eHealth by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 507,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,746,000 after buying an additional 37,561 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 600,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after acquiring an additional 50,952 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its position in shares of eHealth by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 2,689,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,173,000 after acquiring an additional 204,900 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eHealth during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of eHealth during the first quarter worth about $117,000. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business segments. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

