Insider Buying: Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Director Purchases $979,650.00 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) Director Erik D. Ragatz bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.99 per share, for a total transaction of $979,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 329,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,230,682.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Grocery Outlet Trading Up 3.2 %

Grocery Outlet stock opened at $28.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 43.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of -0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.18. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $25.71 and a 52 week high of $46.37.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $965.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.49 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 1.81%. Equities research analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 218,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 16,469 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2,764.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,424,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,552,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269,730 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,792,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,925,000 after acquiring an additional 61,388 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 272,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,696,000 after acquiring an additional 97,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,328,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,542,000 after acquiring an additional 43,882 shares during the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

