Insider Buying: Growthpoint Properties Australia (ASX:GOZ) Insider Purchases A$108,850.00 in Stock

Growthpoint Properties Australia (ASX:GOZGet Rating) insider Andrew Fay acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$3.11 ($2.03) per share, with a total value of A$108,850.00 ($71,143.79).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.23, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Growthpoint provides spaces for people to thrive. For more than 10 years, we've been investing in high-quality industrial and office properties across Australia. Today, we own and manage 58 properties, valued at approximately $4.2 billion.4 We actively manage our portfolio. We invest in our existing properties, ensuring they meet our tenants' needs now and into the future.

