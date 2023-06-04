Insider Buying: KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Major Shareholder Purchases $714,287.25 in Stock

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 27,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $714,287.25. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 484,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,668,576.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $53.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.75. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $41.77 and a one year high of $60.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a PE ratio of -60.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.52.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 212.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -75.00%.

KKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KKR & Co. Inc.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at $214,000. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $511,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 33,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $414,000. 53.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. The firm manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Insurance segments.

Further Reading

