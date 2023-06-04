Insider Buying: NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL) Director Acquires $12,650.00 in Stock

NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Rating) Director David Stefansky acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.53 per share, with a total value of $12,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,080.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NEXGEL Price Performance
NEXGEL stock opened at $2.41 on Friday. NEXGEL, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $2.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.49.
NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter. NEXGEL had a negative return on equity of 45.75% and a negative net margin of 163.84%.
Institutional Trading of NEXGEL
NEXGEL Company Profile
NEXGEL, Inc manufactures high water content, electron beam cross-linked, and aqueous polymer hydrogels and gels. Its products are used for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery, and cosmetics. The company was formerly known as AquaMed Technologies, Inc and changed its name to NEXGEL, Inc in November 2019.
