Insider Buying: OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Director Acquires $12,425.05 in Stock

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) Director Theodore G. Schwartz purchased 6,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $12,425.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 498,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,293.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

OppFi Price Performance

Shares of OPFI stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.13. OppFi Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.70.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $120.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.92 million. OppFi had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 2.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that OppFi Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of OppFi

A number of research firms have commented on OPFI. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of OppFi in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on OppFi from $2.50 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on OppFi from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in OppFi during the third quarter worth about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in OppFi by 479.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,196 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in OppFi during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in OppFi during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in OppFi during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 3.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OppFi Company Profile

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Stories

