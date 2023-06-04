Insider Buying: OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Director Acquires $12,425.05 in Stock

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) Director Theodore G. Schwartz purchased 6,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $12,425.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 498,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,293.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
OppFi Price Performance
Shares of OPFI stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.13. OppFi Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.70.
OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $120.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.92 million. OppFi had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 2.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that OppFi Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in OppFi during the third quarter worth about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in OppFi by 479.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,196 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in OppFi during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in OppFi during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in OppFi during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 3.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
OppFi Company Profile
OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.
