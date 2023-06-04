Insider Buying: Spruce Power Holding Co. (NYSE:SPRU) Director Buys 15,386 Shares of Stock

Spruce Power Holding Co. (NYSE:SPRU – Get Rating) Director Christopher M. Hayes bought 15,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.72 per share, with a total value of $11,077.92. Following the purchase, the director now owns 432,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,583.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Spruce Power Trading Down 2.4 %

SPRU stock opened at $0.79 on Friday. Spruce Power Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.11 million for the quarter. Spruce Power had a negative net margin of 204.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.88%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Spruce Power stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Spruce Power Holding Co. ( NYSE:SPRU Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,552,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 2.09% of Spruce Power at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

