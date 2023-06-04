Insider Buying: Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) CEO Acquires $588,600.00 in Stock

Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) CEO Vivek Shah acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.86 per share, with a total value of $588,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,063,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of Ziff Davis stock opened at $64.42 on Friday. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.08 and a 12 month high of $94.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.69.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZD shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet cut Ziff Davis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.50.
Ziff Davis, Inc is a digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes brands in technology, shopping, gaming and entertainment, connectivity, health, cybersecurity, and martech. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment specializes in the technology, shopping, gaming and entertainment, and healthcare markets, offering content, tools, and services to consumers and businesses.
