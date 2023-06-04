Insider Selling: Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) SVP Sells 26,168 Shares of Stock

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) SVP Sandeep Chalke sold 26,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total transaction of $92,896.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 542,232 shares in the company, valued at $1,924,923.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Accuray Trading Up 5.9 %

NASDAQ ARAY opened at $3.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Accuray Incorporated has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.89 million, a PE ratio of -34.45 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Accuray by 1,155.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 412,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 379,394 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Accuray by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 365,466 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Accuray during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accuray by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 929,707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after buying an additional 16,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Accuray in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Accuray

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Accuray in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

