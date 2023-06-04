Insider Selling: Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Major Shareholder Sells $833,480.44 in Stock

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 271,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $833,480.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,159,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,769,195.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Brett Adcock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 26th, Brett Adcock sold 474,400 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $1,446,920.00.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Brett Adcock sold 217,336 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $665,048.16.

On Monday, May 22nd, Brett Adcock sold 1,718,829 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.26, for a total transaction of $5,603,382.54.

Archer Aviation stock opened at $2.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $5.16. The stock has a market cap of $732.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.50.

Institutional Trading of Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation ( NYSE:ACHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Archer Aviation by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 143.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 20,898 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,642,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after acquiring an additional 94,992 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Archer Aviation in the 1st quarter worth about $1,005,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

