Insider Selling: AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) VP Sells 90 Shares of Stock

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total value of $213,884.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,534.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

AutoZone Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of AZO opened at $2,381.23 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,959.58 and a 52-week high of $2,750.00. The company has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,583.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,497.77.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.84 by $3.28. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.19% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $29.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 129.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of AutoZone

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AZO shares. Raymond James increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wedbush increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,750.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,340.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,696.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZO. Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

