Insider Selling: AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) VP Sells 90 Shares of Stock

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total value of $213,884.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,534.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
AutoZone Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of AZO opened at $2,381.23 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,959.58 and a 52-week high of $2,750.00. The company has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,583.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,497.77.
AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.84 by $3.28. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.19% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $29.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 129.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Trading of AutoZone
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZO. Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AutoZone Company Profile
AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AutoZone (AZO)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.