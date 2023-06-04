Insider Selling: Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Director Sells $1,027,962.00 in Stock

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) Director Leslie A. Brun sold 6,900 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $1,027,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,926,285.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BR opened at $153.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $131.35 and a one year high of $183.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.65 and a 200 day moving average of $144.28.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadridge Financial Solutions

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.23%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 730.0% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on BR. StockNews.com began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

