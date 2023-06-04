Insider Selling: Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB) Director Sells 2,323 Shares of Stock

Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Rating) Director Andrew S. Bryant sold 2,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $110,063.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,487 shares in the company, valued at $449,494.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Climb Global Solutions Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLMB opened at $48.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.61. Climb Global Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $55.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.00 million, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Climb Global Solutions alerts:

Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $88.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.64 million. Climb Global Solutions had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 4.12%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Climb Global Solutions, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Climb Global Solutions Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Climb Global Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 23.21%.

Separately, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Climb Global Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Climb Global Solutions

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLMB. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions in the first quarter worth about $494,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions in the first quarter worth about $425,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions in the first quarter worth about $240,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions in the first quarter worth about $18,478,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions in the first quarter worth about $41,000. 40.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Climb Global Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Climb Global Solutions, Inc engages in the distribution of software developed by others through resellers indirectly to customers. It operates through the Distribution and Solutions segments. The Distribution segment distributes technical software to corporate resellers, value added resellers (VARs), consultants and systems integrators worldwide under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Climb Global Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Climb Global Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.