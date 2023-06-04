Insider Selling: Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) CRO Sells 1,920 Shares of Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total transaction of $117,254.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 40,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,457.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cogent Communications Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ CCOI opened at $63.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.79 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.98. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.75 and a 1 year high of $75.00.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $116.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.79 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Cogent Communications

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,700.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 8.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 461,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,398,000 after buying an additional 34,591 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 849,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,136,000 after buying an additional 34,384 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 1.6% in the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 92,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 68.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCOI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Monday, May 22nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.33.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP) communications solutions. It offers Internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

