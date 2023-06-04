Insider Selling: Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) CEO Sells $684,834.90 in Stock

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 31,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $684,834.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,077,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Joseph Ciaffoni also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 1st, Joseph Ciaffoni sold 31,272 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $690,798.48.
Shares of COLL opened at $21.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.07 and a 200 day moving average of $24.43. The company has a market capitalization of $748.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.15, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.81. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $30.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tamarack Advisers LP lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 387,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,978,000 after purchasing an additional 87,000 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $6,990,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 325,262 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after acquiring an additional 54,012 shares during the period. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $273,000.
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, Belbuca, and Symproic.
