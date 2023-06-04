Insider Selling: Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) CMO Sells $1,501,000.00 in Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $1,501,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,527,920.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stephanie Buscemi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,248 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $93,607.36.

CFLT opened at $34.56 on Friday. Confluent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $34.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.36). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 56.31% and a negative net margin of 77.61%. The business had revenue of $174.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.12 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Confluent in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Confluent from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Confluent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Confluent from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Confluent by 720.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,170,000 after purchasing an additional 239,232 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Confluent by 3,176.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 145,391 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Confluent during the first quarter valued at about $5,322,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Confluent during the first quarter valued at about $507,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Confluent by 13.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

