Insider Selling: GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) EVP Sells $970,704.00 in Stock

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.84, for a total transaction of $970,704.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,373 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,940.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

GATX Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE GATX opened at $123.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.04. GATX Co. has a 12-month low of $84.96 and a 12-month high of $124.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

GATX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GATX in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of GATX in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of GATX from $115.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GATX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of GATX by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of GATX by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of GATX by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in GATX by 3.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in GATX by 10.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

