Insider Selling: Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) EVP Sells $191,992.32 in Stock

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $191,992.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,944. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Haemonetics Trading Up 1.8 %

HAE stock opened at $88.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.03. Haemonetics Co. has a 52 week low of $58.23 and a 52 week high of $91.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.43.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $103.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haemonetics

Haemonetics Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 166.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,452,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $344,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402,873 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 21.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,165,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $389,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,484 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 262.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 627,318 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,339,000 after acquiring an additional 454,459 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter worth about $33,932,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 1,335.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 406,531 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 378,219 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.