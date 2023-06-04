Insider Selling: Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) EVP Sells $191,992.32 in Stock

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $191,992.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,944. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Haemonetics Trading Up 1.8 %
HAE stock opened at $88.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.03. Haemonetics Co. has a 52 week low of $58.23 and a 52 week high of $91.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.43.
Analyst Ratings Changes
HAE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $103.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.17.
Haemonetics Company Profile
Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.
