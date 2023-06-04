Insider Selling: Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Insider Sells $108,000.00 in Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) insider Michele Murgel sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,844,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Intapp Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of INTA opened at $41.62 on Friday. Intapp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $47.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.55.

Get Intapp alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Intapp in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Intapp by 100.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Intapp

INTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intapp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

(Get Rating)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.