Insider Selling: Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Insider Sells $108,000.00 in Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTAGet Rating) insider Michele Murgel sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,844,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of INTA opened at $41.62 on Friday. Intapp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $47.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.55.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Intapp in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Intapp by 100.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

INTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intapp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

