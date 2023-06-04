Insider Selling: Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) CFO Sells $20,621.70 in Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) CFO Nabeel Ahmed sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $20,621.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,274.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Nabeel Ahmed also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Outset Medical alerts:

On Tuesday, May 16th, Nabeel Ahmed sold 1,532 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $30,502.12.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Nabeel Ahmed sold 990 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $19,800.00.

Outset Medical Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OM opened at $22.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.41 and a 12 month high of $30.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Outset Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Outset Medical by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Outset Medical by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Outset Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

About Outset Medical

(Get Rating)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.