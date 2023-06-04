Insider Selling: Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) Insider Sells £260,082.52 in Stock

Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS – Get Rating) insider Michael Iddon sold 71,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 362 ($4.47), for a total transaction of £260,082.52 ($321,406.97).

Michael Iddon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 26th, Michael Iddon sold 23,221 shares of Pets at Home Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 350 ($4.33), for a total value of £81,273.50 ($100,436.85).

LON:PETS opened at GBX 385 ($4.76) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 377.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 345.38. The company has a market cap of £1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,750.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.86. Pets at Home Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 254.80 ($3.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 400 ($4.94).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a GBX 8.30 ($0.10) dividend. This is an increase from Pets at Home Group’s previous dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.26%. Pets at Home Group’s payout ratio is 5,909.09%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PETS shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.31) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pets at Home Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 352.50 ($4.36).

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.

