Insider Selling: Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) Insider Sells £81,273.50 in Stock

Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS – Get Rating) insider Michael Iddon sold 23,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 350 ($4.33), for a total transaction of £81,273.50 ($100,436.85).

Michael Iddon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 30th, Michael Iddon sold 71,846 shares of Pets at Home Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 362 ($4.47), for a total value of £260,082.52 ($321,406.97).

Pets at Home Group Stock Up 0.5 %

LON PETS opened at GBX 385 ($4.76) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 1,750.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.58. Pets at Home Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 254.80 ($3.15) and a one year high of GBX 400 ($4.94). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 377.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 345.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Pets at Home Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a GBX 8.30 ($0.10) dividend. This is a boost from Pets at Home Group’s previous dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 2.26%. Pets at Home Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,909.09%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.31) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 352.50 ($4.36).

About Pets at Home Group

(Get Rating)

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.

Further Reading

