Insider Selling: ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) CFO Sells $1,180,850.00 in Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $1,180,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ServiceNow Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE NOW opened at $548.18 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $556.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $475.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $439.86. The company has a market capitalization of $111.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.68, a PEG ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New Hampshire Trust grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.7% in the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova raised its position in ServiceNow by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirova now owns 2,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOW. Guggenheim increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $511.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $586.00 to $665.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $547.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $530.33.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

