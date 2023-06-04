Insider Selling: SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Director Sells 910 Shares of Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) Director Katherine Schuelke sold 910 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.36, for a total value of $91,327.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,362.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Katherine Schuelke also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SiTime alerts:

On Thursday, March 9th, Katherine Schuelke sold 1,000 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.32, for a total transaction of $131,320.00.

SiTime Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SITM opened at $101.92 on Friday. SiTime Co. has a 1 year low of $73.10 and a 1 year high of $234.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SiTime

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SiTime by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,730,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,216,000 after acquiring an additional 27,316 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SiTime by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,520,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,738,000 after purchasing an additional 38,543 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SiTime by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 849,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,885,000 after purchasing an additional 21,921 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of SiTime by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 690,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,391,000 after purchasing an additional 262,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of SiTime by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 611,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,170,000 after purchasing an additional 268,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SITM. Barclays downgraded shares of SiTime from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $135.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet cut SiTime from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on SiTime from $140.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.83.

SiTime Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.