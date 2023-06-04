Insider Selling: SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Director Sells 910 Shares of Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) Director Katherine Schuelke sold 910 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.36, for a total value of $91,327.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,362.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Katherine Schuelke also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 9th, Katherine Schuelke sold 1,000 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.32, for a total transaction of $131,320.00.
SiTime Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SITM opened at $101.92 on Friday. SiTime Co. has a 1 year low of $73.10 and a 1 year high of $234.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.68.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on SITM. Barclays downgraded shares of SiTime from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $135.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet cut SiTime from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on SiTime from $140.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.83.
SiTime Company Profile
SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.
