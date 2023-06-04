Insider Selling: Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) Insider Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) insider Nathaniel Ru sold 50,000 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total transaction of $471,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,121,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,507.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sweetgreen Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE SG opened at $9.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.27. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $21.66.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $125.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.57 million. Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 34.58% and a negative return on equity of 28.08%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SG. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,291,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,350,000 after buying an additional 3,141,070 shares during the last quarter. Solas Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the 1st quarter worth about $12,352,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 421.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,262,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,265 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 1,009.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,009,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,653,000 after purchasing an additional 918,656 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the 1st quarter worth about $5,568,000. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SG shares. Cowen cut shares of Sweetgreen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

