Insider Selling: The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) EVP Sells 1,435 Shares of Stock

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,435 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $100,435.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,196,477.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Southern Stock Up 0.4 %

Southern stock opened at $69.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.82 and a 200-day moving average of $69.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Southern by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the first quarter valued at $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

