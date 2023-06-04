Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Earns Reiterates Rating from 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group reissued their reiterates rating on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on INTC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intel in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a sell rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.17.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $31.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.04, a PEG ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.87. Intel has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $44.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The business’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $640,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 94,175.0% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 9,017,405 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $294,599,000 after acquiring an additional 9,007,840 shares during the last quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,754,164 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $155,319,000 after purchasing an additional 483,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $60,237,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

