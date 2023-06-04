Interactive Strength Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TRNR) Quiet Period Set To End on June 7th

Interactive Strength’s (NASDAQ:TRNR – Get Rating) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, June 7th. Interactive Strength had issued 1,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 28th. The total size of the offering was $12,000,000 based on an initial share price of $8.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Interactive Strength Trading Down 1.0 %

TRNR opened at $5.03 on Friday. Interactive Strength has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $8.50.

Get Interactive Strength alerts:

Insider Activity at Interactive Strength

In other news, major shareholder Bradley James Wickens purchased 51,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $384,887.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,628,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,231,169.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 101,640 shares of company stock valued at $625,482.

About Interactive Strength

Interactive Strength Inc provides digital fitness platform which combines premium connected fitness hardware products with live virtual personal training and coaching. Interactive Strength Inc is based in AUSTIN, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Strength Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Strength and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.