International Consolidated Uranium Inc. (NXN.V) (CVE:NXN) Trading Up 6.9%

International Consolidated Uranium Inc. (NXN.V) (CVE:NXN – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.62. Approximately 69,450 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 34,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.
International Consolidated Uranium Inc. (NXN.V) Trading Up 6.9 %
The company has a market cap of C$8.72 million and a PE ratio of -0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.62 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 13.27, a current ratio of 13.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.
About International Consolidated Uranium Inc. (NXN.V)
NxGold Ltd. acquires, develops, explores for, and evaluates early stage mineral properties, primarily gold in Canada. It holds an 80% interest in the Mt. Roe gold project comprising two exploration blocks covering an area of approximately 1,200 hectares located in the Pilbara region in Western Australia; and a right to acquire 70% interest in the Kuulu property covering an area of 4,174 hectares located in the Kavilliq region of Nunavut, Canada.
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Uranium Inc. (NXN.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Uranium Inc. (NXN.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.