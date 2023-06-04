Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0364 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Invesco Municipal Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of VKQ stock opened at $9.38 on Friday. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $8.71 and a 1 year high of $10.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,686 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 4.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,707 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 5.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 80,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.81% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Municipal Trust

Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on September 27, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

