Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (VGM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on June 30th

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0361 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals stock opened at $9.67 on Friday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $11.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average of $9.90.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 69,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the first quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the first quarter valued at approximately $383,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 25.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 1.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. 23.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile

Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on January 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

