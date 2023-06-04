Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (IIM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on June 30th

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0458 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $11.53 on Friday. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $14.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 946,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,410,000 after acquiring an additional 11,815 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 669,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,067,000 after buying an additional 226,483 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 448,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after buying an additional 86,499 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after buying an additional 28,318 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 19.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 57,315 shares in the last quarter. 14.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

