Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 306,777 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 55% compared to the typical volume of 198,374 call options.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Performance

EWZ stock opened at $30.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $35.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EWZ. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 124.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

