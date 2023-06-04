Investors Purchase Large Volume of Rayonier Advanced Materials Put Options (NYSE:RYAM)

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders bought 20,675 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 566% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,105 put options.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Stock Performance

RYAM opened at $3.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $244.20 million, a PE ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 3.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84.

Insider Activity at Rayonier Advanced Materials

In other Rayonier Advanced Materials news, SVP Joshua C. Hicks bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,595 shares in the company, valued at $315,196.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas I. Morgan purchased 12,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.11 per share, for a total transaction of $50,121.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,603 shares in the company, valued at $355,938.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua C. Hicks purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,196.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 102,195 shares of company stock worth $450,581 in the last three months. 3.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rayonier Advanced Materials

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture of high purity cellulose, paperboard, and high-yield pulp products. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp. The High Purity Cellulose segment manufactures and markets high purity cellulose, which is sold as either cellulose specialties or commodity products in the U.S., Canada, and France.

