Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,597 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $4,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,213,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,675,000 after purchasing an additional 11,059,735 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 18.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,699,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,284,000 after buying an additional 9,004,231 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,133,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,783,000 after buying an additional 9,188,909 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,191,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 11,828,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,435,000 after acquiring an additional 341,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

INVH opened at $34.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.52 and a 12 month high of $40.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.82. The stock has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.91.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $589.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.07 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 3.98%. As a group, research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.22%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INVH. Mizuho raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.09.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

