IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.06% of IPG Photonics worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 363.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPG Photonics Price Performance

Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $112.61 on Friday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $79.88 and a 1-year high of $134.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.96 and a 200-day moving average of $109.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 58.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.21.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $347.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at IPG Photonics

In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $2,016,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,378,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,603,697.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $2,016,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,378,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,603,697.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $129,446.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,848.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,860,044. Insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark lowered their price target on IPG Photonics from $140.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on IPG Photonics from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on IPG Photonics from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on IPG Photonics from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.