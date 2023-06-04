iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 51.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,628,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 553,201 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $91,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMF. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000.

NYSEARCA CMF opened at $56.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.81. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.91 and a twelve month high of $58.00.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

