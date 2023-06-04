iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,235 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 626.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $60.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $40.31 and a 1-year high of $60.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.72.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.