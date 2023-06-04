iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lowered its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beaumont Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 25,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 11,765 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,235,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 45,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Stock Performance

GBF opened at $104.02 on Friday. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $99.07 and a twelve month high of $110.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.67.

About iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

