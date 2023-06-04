iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning cut its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,523 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares New York Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $52.89 on Friday. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.91 and a 52-week high of $54.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.01.

About iShares New York Muni Bond ETF

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.