IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) by 96.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412,675 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in IVERIC bio were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in IVERIC bio by 3.6% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in IVERIC bio by 4.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in IVERIC bio by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in IVERIC bio by 1.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 145,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at IVERIC bio

In other IVERIC bio news, COO Keith Westby sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $742,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Keith Westby sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $742,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 1,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $54,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 193,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,273,871. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IVERIC bio stock opened at $38.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 15.53 and a quick ratio of 15.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.53. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $38.25.

Several analysts have weighed in on ISEE shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of IVERIC bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. HC Wainwright cut shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of IVERIC bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.45.

IVERIC bio Profile

(Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.