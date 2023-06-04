Ivo Steklac Sells 20,399 Shares of EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Stock

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) CTO Ivo Steklac sold 20,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $81,392.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 83,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,746.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
EVgo Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of EVgo stock opened at $4.03 on Friday. EVgo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $12.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 2.02.
EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 284.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of EVgo from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of EVgo from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of EVgo from $7.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of EVgo in a report on Friday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.28.
EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.
