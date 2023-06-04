Ivo Steklac Sells 20,399 Shares of EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Stock

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) CTO Ivo Steklac sold 20,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $81,392.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 83,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,746.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

EVgo Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of EVgo stock opened at $4.03 on Friday. EVgo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $12.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 2.02.

Get EVgo alerts:

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 284.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in EVgo during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in EVgo by 230.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in EVgo by 689.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in EVgo during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in EVgo during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 12.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of EVgo from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of EVgo from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of EVgo from $7.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of EVgo in a report on Friday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.28.

About EVgo

(Get Rating)

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.