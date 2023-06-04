Jack W. Schuler Buys 11,849 Shares of Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Stock

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) Director Jack W. Schuler bought 11,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $16,114.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,575,061 shares in the company, valued at $27,982,082.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Biodesix Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BDSX opened at $1.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.48. Biodesix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 million. Biodesix had a negative net margin of 168.37% and a negative return on equity of 863.32%. On average, equities analysts expect that Biodesix, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Biodesix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BDSX. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Biodesix during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Biodesix during the 3rd quarter valued at $480,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 239,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 59,660 shares in the last quarter. Birchview Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 2,370,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 558,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biodesix during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000.

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

Featured Articles

