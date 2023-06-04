Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) CFO Sells $171,375.00 in Stock

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $171,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 252,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,806,081. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $114.99 on Friday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.78 and a 1 year high of $139.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.18. The company has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 17.25%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 144,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,338,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 243,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on J shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

