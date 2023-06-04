Jason Marc Adler Buys 37,500 Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Stock

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) Director Jason Marc Adler acquired 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $65,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,402,304 shares in the company, valued at $2,440,008.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jason Marc Adler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 25th, Jason Marc Adler acquired 100,000 shares of Cronos Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $180,000.00.

On Friday, May 19th, Jason Marc Adler acquired 100,000 shares of Cronos Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.89 per share, with a total value of $189,000.00.

NASDAQ CRON opened at $1.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.27. Cronos Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $3.62.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Cronos Group by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 29,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 13,763 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Cronos Group by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 53,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 17,449 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Cronos Group by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 190,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 60,716 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cronos Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 483,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cronos Group by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 94,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 18,546 shares in the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on CRON shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $3.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.44.

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. I It operates through the United States and Rest of World segments. The company was founded on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

