JOANN (JOAN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, June 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.28). JOANN had a negative return on equity of 99.95% and a negative net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $692.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.50 million. On average, analysts expect JOANN to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of JOAN stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.68 and its 200 day moving average is $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $62.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.13. JOANN has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $11.55.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of JOANN in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of JOANN from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of JOANN from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of JOANN from $3.50 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JOANN currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

In other JOANN news, CFO Scott Sekella purchased 27,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $44,043.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 78,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,218.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 73.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in JOANN by 141.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in JOANN by 86.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in JOANN during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of JOANN by 153.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9,058 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of JOANN in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

