John Bason Acquires 10,526 Shares of Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY) Stock

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY – Get Rating) insider John Bason acquired 10,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 409 ($5.05) per share, with a total value of £43,051.34 ($53,202.35).
LON:BMY opened at GBX 408 ($5.04) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £332.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,854.55 and a beta of 0.55. Bloomsbury Publishing Plc has a one year low of GBX 357 ($4.41) and a one year high of GBX 492.50 ($6.09). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 442.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 447.74.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a GBX 10.34 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Bloomsbury Publishing’s previous dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Bloomsbury Publishing’s dividend payout ratio is 5,000.00%.
Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes academic, educational, and general fiction and non-fiction books for children, teachers, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and Eire professionals; and publishing services for corporations and institutions.
