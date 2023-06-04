Joseph Wm Foran Acquires 652 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Stock

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.40 per share, with a total value of $28,948.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,819,728. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Joseph Wm Foran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 4th, Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.40 per share, with a total value of $84,800.00.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.75 per share, with a total value of $89,500.00.

On Monday, March 13th, Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.77 per share, with a total value of $97,540.00.

Matador Resources Stock Up 5.1 %

Matador Resources stock opened at $47.33 on Friday. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $41.17 and a 1-year high of $73.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 3.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.62.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The energy company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.26. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 37.11% and a net margin of 38.33%. The business had revenue of $502.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Matador Resources from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Matador Resources from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Matador Resources from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.56.

Institutional Trading of Matador Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Matador Resources by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,422,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $658,165,000 after acquiring an additional 567,557 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,777,669 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $306,101,000 after purchasing an additional 377,853 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $231,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,904 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,326,071 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $201,552,000 after purchasing an additional 135,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,297,740 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,245,000 after acquiring an additional 273,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

