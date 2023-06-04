Jr. Donald A. Mcgovern Acquires 10,000 Shares of 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) Stock

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF – Get Rating) Director Jr. Donald A. Mcgovern purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $11,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,613.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

180 Life Sciences Stock Performance

ATNF stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. 180 Life Sciences Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $39.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 million, a P/E ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.53.

Get 180 Life Sciences alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 180 Life Sciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATNF. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of 180 Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of 180 Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in 180 Life Sciences by 63.7% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 23,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 8,984 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in 180 Life Sciences by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in 180 Life Sciences by 138.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 66,887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

About 180 Life Sciences

180 Life Sciences Corp. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel drugs that fulfill unmet needs in inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and pain by leveraging the combined expertise of luminaries in therapeutics from Oxford University, the Hebrew University and Stanford University.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 180 Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 180 Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.